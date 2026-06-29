A Sunday Journal

A Sunday Journal

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biglittlemia's avatar
biglittlemia
Jun 30

Great post with the ad element. The Real Real is such a good space to invest in quality pieces without sacrificing every meal 😂 I'm an avid shopper and I love my secondhand pieces for myself and our overconsumption world.

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1 reply by Jesica Elise
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Kait
18h

This post genuinely sparked something in me. I had a huge life change a few years back and moved from Philadelphia, USA to a rural fishing village on the East coast of Canada. Immigration just finalized, so I'm finally able to re-enter the wider world after 3 years, except I'm 50 lbs lighter (nothing fits), still waiting on my stored goods to arrive (missing all my foundational pieces), and currently living in sweatshirts purchased at local breweries and whatever leggings Costco recently had in stock. Somehow that feels exciting instead of exhausting right now. Thanks for the nudge. <3

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