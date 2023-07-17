Clothes communicate. Say the right thing.

This is a fashion theory newsletter.

It chronicles how the sociology, philosophy, and economics of fashion impact our daily lives.



Is it that serious?

It is. Entire schools of thought are devoted to the study of fashion as a social system. Think of it this way: every human on earth communicates through clothing, yet too few of us learn what or how that information is exchanged. Understanding fashion theory fundamentally changes how we see our wardrobes and interact with the world around us.



Why subscribe?

For several reasons:

Learn how fashion, style, and presentation function as a vehicle for self-expression

Reimagine the role our closets play in promoting social change

Support work that positions fashion through an intersectional lens

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