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Recreating An Image of Self: A Six-Month Wardrobe Update
Prompt No. 72: Positional v. Relational Consumption and TRR Obsessions
Jun 29
•
Jesica Elise
and
The RealReal
45
3
2
Comfort/Security, Freedom/Experience or The Myth of White Universality
Prompt No. 71: Botox, Benjamin, Blackness (TW: Suicide)
Jun 15
•
Jesica Elise
36
2
2
Some Ways of Seeing
Prompt No. 71: Nag Champa, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Other Acquisitions
Jun 1
•
Jesica Elise
27
3
1
May 2026
Introducing: Mini Musings
Listen now | Not a Podcast from A Sunday Journal
May 29
•
Jesica Elise
7
4
9:12
Feeling Free: The Thingification of Feminism
Prompt No. 69: Beauty Practices, Pornochic, and Pop Culture
May 25
•
Jesica Elise
30
4
Oddities Resonating
Prompt No. 68: April's (Somewhat) Avant-Garde Acquisitions
May 5
•
Jesica Elise
8
Body Horror
Prompt No. 67: Race Fetishization and Fashionable Beauty
May 4
•
Jesica Elise
36
1
April 2026
The Beauty of Brutal Aesthetics
Prompt No. 66: Aura, Avant Garde Animation, and Acquisitions
Apr 6
•
Jesica Elise
32
3
3
March 2026
No Seriously, We Need to Shut Up About Personal Style
Prompt No. 65: Pinterest Boards, Boobs, and Badu
Mar 31
•
Jesica Elise
73
9
15
We Need to Shut Up About Personal Style
Prompt No. 64: Quick Hits and Acquisitions
Mar 9
•
Jesica Elise
60
16
7
February 2026
Where Are the Weird Dogs, Indeed?
Prompt No. 63: Cool vs. Anti-Cool, Acquisitions, and Anna Wintour
Feb 23
•
Jesica Elise
35
4
Nobody Passes
Prompt No. 62: Identity, Imagination, and Trans-Border Solidarity
Feb 3
•
Jesica Elise
35
2
© 2026 Jesica Elise
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